FIRST ALERT: Cool mornings and comfortable afternoons ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another beautifully cool, fall-like day is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will steadily warm into the low and middle 70s for both the beaches and areas inland. We’ll have cloudy skies to start the day, with gradual clearing and sunshine expected into the afternoon.
The new work week will feature more of this beautiful and calm stretch of weather. Highs will remain comfortable into the low and middle 70s. As of right now, we’re looking mostly dry and sunny into most of the new work week.
