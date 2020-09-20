DHEC: 420 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) -South Carolina reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 13 new deaths, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 420 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 134,494 since testing began. Locally, Horry County saw 15 new cases, and no new deaths.
DHEC added that it received 4,566 tests on Saturday, and the percent positive was 9.2%.
Thirteen additional deaths were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,028.
RELATED LINKS
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
