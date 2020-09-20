Darlington County students to return to in-person instruction

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Monday, students in Darlington County will be back in school for the first time in months.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students enrolled in traditional learning will return to school five days a week.
Middle and high school students will be on a hybrid learning schedule. The hybrid students will be split into two groups - Group A and Group B.
Each group has two days of face-to-face learning and three days of virtual learning.
Students in grades K through 12 enrolled in special education classes will return five days a week for face-to-face learning.
This schedule begins the week of Sept. 21.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.