Christian McCaffrey to have a MRI on Monday

TAMPA, F.L. (WBTV) - Not only did the Carolina Panthers lose to Tampa on Sunday, they lost running back Christian McCaffrey to an ankle injury in the 4th quarter. He will have a MRI on his ankle Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
“I don’t know anything right now,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule after his team’s 31-17 loss to the Bucs. “I know he came out in the first quarter at one point and just at the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury. I haven’t seen the doctors yet to know where it’s at. They said he was down and we went with Mike (Davis) the rest of the way.”
McCaffrey was injured on a TD run in the 4th quarter with 13:30 to play. He ran the ball 18 times today for 59 yards and the 2 rushing scores. He also had 4 catches for 29 yards.
Mike Davis would finish the game as the primary back and carried the ball just 1 time for 1 yard, but made his difference in the passing game as he had 8 receptions for 74 yards.
“I’m just here to do my job, go out there and do whatever coach asks me to do,” said Davis after the game. “I’m not looking to go out there and try to do anything crazy. Just go out there and run the offense and whatever they need me to do I’m going to do it.”
