Tigers ready to play in front of home crowd Saturday vs. The Citadel

So far, the Tigers have taken steps in that direction. Behind record-setting performances by Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Tigers beat Wake Forest 37-13. With Lawrence passing for 351 yards and accounting for three touchdowns, the junior quarterback began his final year with the Tigers by picking up the ACC’s first Quarterback of the Week award. It’s pretty hard to ask the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft to build on such a solid performance, but that’s what he’ll aim to do along with his teammates on offense.