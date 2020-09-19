High tides flooding streets in Pawleys Island, drivers asked to avoid area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Pawleys Island after high tides flooded streets in the town.
Georgetown County Management Divison said extremely high king tides are impacting the area, and ask drivers to avoid the area until the water recedes.
The Pawleys Island Police Department shared a photo of Second Street and Myrtle Avenue, also urging drivers not to drive through flooded areas. Midway Fire Rescue is also asking potential visitors to avoid the area.
