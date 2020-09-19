FIRST ALERT: Feeling like fall into this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are finally settling into a cooler, calmer, and drier stretch of weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We’ve already seen temperatures this morning dip down into the low 60s for many areas, and highs today will remain on the cooler and pleasant side. Highs in the mid 70s will be expected both today and tomorrow across the beaches and into the low 70s across the Pee Dee.
Tomorrow will feature more of the same, with the exception of even more sunshine. Lingering moisture will keep clouds around today, but as drier air continues to filter in, clearing skies will be on the way for Sunday.
Breezy and gusty winds will also continue to take hold both today, tomorrow and even potentially into next week. Winds will be blowing and gusting up to 25 or 30 mph, so it’s not a bad idea to secure outdoor furniture and loose items.
