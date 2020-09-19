FIRST ALERT: Feeling like fall into this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are finally settling into a cooler, calmer, and drier stretch of weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We’ve already seen temperatures this morning dip down into the low 60s for many areas, and highs today will remain on the cooler and pleasant side. Highs in the mid 70s will be expected both today and tomorrow across the beaches and into the low 70s across the Pee Dee.