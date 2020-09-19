FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and dangerous surf conditions this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous beach and surf conditions are going to be expected throughout the next few days across much of the Grand Strand. Large swells from distant Hurricane Teddy, strong wind gusts from the north, and very high astronomical tides are going to lead to large waves and some coastal flooding across the beaches throughout the rest of the weekend.
A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in place for all beaches in Horry and Georgetown Counties until noon Sunday. Some minor coastal flooding could take place for low lying areas near the shoreline and tidal waterways. High tide takes place at around 10:33am, this is when most flooding could take place. Flood waters can be extremely dangerous, it’s important to never drive through them.
A High Surf Advisory is in place tonight starting at 9:00pm and lasts until Tuesday afternoon. Large and dangerous waves are expected throughout tomorrow as well. Waves could reach heights as high as 2-6+ feet. As waves break onshore, this could make for dangerous swimming conditions and minor beach erosion.
A high risk of rip currents is expected throughout tomorrow all across the Grand Strand beaches. Remember, if you’re caught in a strong rip current, don’t try to fight against it. Instead, swim parallel to the shore until you don’t feel the pull of the current anymore
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.