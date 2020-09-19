DHEC: Over 134,000 COVID-19 cases now in SC, 9 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 700 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with nine new deaths, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 706 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 134,052 since testing began. Locally, Horry County saw 21 new cases, while Florence County saw the most new cases in the area with 26.
DHEC added that it received 6,331 tests on Friday, and the percent positive was 11.2%.
Nine additional deaths were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 3,017. One local death was confirmed in Florence County, with health officials adding it occurred in an elderly patient.
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
