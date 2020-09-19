2 dead after Saturday morning crash in Horry County

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Two people have died after a crash in the Loris area Saturday morning, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Highway 66 and Highway 915.
Lee said the driver of the car was traveling south on Highway 915 and disregarded a stop sign before crossing into Highway 66 and struck a tree after driving off the roadway.
Both the driver and passenger died as a result of the crash. Lee added that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.
