Chanticleers roll past Camels, 43-21, in home opener

CONWAY, SC - Coastal Carolina rushed for four touchdowns, passed for two, and scored on six of its 10 offensive series to cruise to a 43-21 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels in front of the max capacity allowed of 5,000 fans in its 2020 home opener at Brooks Stadium.
The win pushes Coastal to 2-0 to start the season, their best start since 2016, and to 2-0 all-time versus Campbell. The Fighting Camels fall to 0-2 on the year. Coastal is now 14-4 in program history in home openers and have won five-straight non-conference games dating back to last season.
The Chanticleers offense totaled 466 yards of offense on the night, including 193 on the ground and 273 through the air. CCU averaged 8.8 yards per play and did not turn the ball over for the second-straight game. It started up front for the offense, as the Chants' offensive line did not allow a sack for the second-straight game, nor did they surrender a tackle-for-loss.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall threw for a career-high 273 yards on 11-of-16 passing and two touchdowns. His 273 yards are the most by a CCU quarterback since Bryce Carpenter passed for 285 yards in the win over Troy last season (Nov. 2, 2019).
A trio of backs in CJ Marable (11 att., 52 yards, 2 TD), Shermari Jones (8 att., 45 yards, TD), and Reese White (7 att., 43 yards, TD) all found pay dirt, while juniors Isaiah Likely (3 rec., 96 yards, TD) and Jaivon Heiligh (2 rec., 52 yards, TD) each had a touchdown catch in the win. Campbell totaled 342 yards on 205 yards rushing and 137 yards passing but lost 38 yards on 8.0 CCU tackles-for-loss and 5.0 sacks.
Coastal’s defense followed up its 12.0 tackles-for-loss and 5.0 sack performance last week at Kansas (Sept. 12) with 5.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles-for-loss in the home-opening win. Redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly led the swarm with a team-high eight tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks, while fellow veteran C.J. Brewer finished with seven tackles, including 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hurry.
Coastal (2-0) will have an open week next week before opening up Sun Belt Conference play versus Arkansas State (1-1) at home on Oct. 3.