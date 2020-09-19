Bennie Swans, community activist and former HCDP chair, passes away

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bennie Swans, a longtime community and civil rights activist as well as a former chair of the Horry County Democratic Party, has died according to a statement from the party.
The HCDP said Swans passed away Saturday after a battle with a lengthy illness.
“My sincere condolences to Marcella and Bennie’s family,” said Swans' successor as chair, Don Kohn. “Bennie was an important voice for the Horry County Democratic Party and a community activist. We all benefited from knowing Bennie. May he rest in peace.”
Swans served as party chair from 2016 until 2018, and was a driving force behind the annual Martin Luther King Freedom Rally events and parade in Myrtle Beach. More recently, he was the social action chairman for Mount Olive AME Church in Myrtle Beach.
Swans was also a veteran of the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his service.
"Activism, humanitarian and philanthropic legacy and the sum will be like the grace of a swan. Bennie Swans left an impeccable legacy and we are committed to honor that legacy to the ballot boxes and greater activism in his memory. The Hon. Bennie Swans, Thank you for your services and Rest In Power,” said Cedric Blain-Spain, a State Executive Commitee member of the Democratic party.
