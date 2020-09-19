‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to deadly Horry County shooting

Shamontae Raqwan Graham (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | September 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 10:50 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last week in Horry County.

HCPD said Shamontae Raqwan Graham is wanted in connection to the incident where one person was shot on D Street and Rose Moss Road near Conway on Sept. 12.

Graham is described as being 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds. Police added he is considered armed and dangerous and may have fled to Bristol, Virginia..

Officials later identified the victim in last week’s shooting as 19-year-old Jamie Johnson, of Conway.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

