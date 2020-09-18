‘We are beyond proud of you’: Horry County officer praised for helping rescue family from submerged SUV

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police officer suffered minor injuries as he helped rescue people from an SUV after it became caught in floodwaters Thursday night.
According to information the Horry County Police Department, Ofc. Adam Tack was alerted to an overturned SUV in the water off of Cates Bay Highway near Bunyan Lane, with people trapped inside.
The officer found the vehicle nearly submerged in the floodwaters, with two adults and three children in “great danger,” HCPD officials said.
“Without concern for his personal safety, Officer Tack jumped into the floodwaters, used his baton to break a window, and gained entry into the vehicle to reach those trapped,” a post on the HCPD’s Facebook page stated.
Horry County and Conway firefighters arrived on the scene and all those inside the vehicle were rescued, along with a bystander, according to the HCPD. Tack and one of the occupants suffered minor injuries, officials said.
“After making their way to safety, the family was visibly shaken, but expressed that they would be eternally grateful for Officer Tack’s and HCFR’s heroic actions,” the HCPD post stated. “Officer Tack, we are beyond proud of you. You are part of what makes us #HCPDstrong!”
