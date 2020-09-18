Vulgar, offensive tweets surface from two of Jaime Harrison’s campaign staffers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party and grassroots supporters from across the state are calling on some of Jaime Harrison’s staffers to resign over vulgar, anti-Semitic, and homophobic tweets.
Harrison is running against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham in a close race.
The tweets under fire were posted to the accounts of two of Harrison’s senior staffers -- Bre Maxwell and Guy King.
The posts were written as far back as 2010 and resurfaced this week.
Maxwell’s tweets include one that argues whether something is ghetto because “ghetto is a Jewish term and the Jewish Americans are wealthy.”
King’s tweets included homophobic slurs and what appears to be a joke about rape.
“Rape is not funny,” Claire Robinson, the communications director for the SCGOP, said. “There is no qualifier in that sentence. It doesn’t matter if the jokes were made about a TV show, in real life, or who said them. Rape is not funny.”
Both staffers have issued statements about the tweets in question.
Guy King said: “I sincerely apologize for the hurtful and inappropriate tweets I wrote years ago as a student in high school and at the start of college. These words are not consistent with my character or what is in my heart. As a Black gay man, I know how hurtful words like this can be and have experienced the pain that comments like this can cause. I hope anyone hurt by these words accepts my heartfelt apology.”
The statement from Bre Maxwell reads: “I deeply apologize for these tweets. They do not reflect who I am, my values, or the principles I work so hard to uphold. I have been on the receiving end of hurtful remarks because of my background, and never wanted my words to be a source of pain for any community. I will be dedicating myself to learning from my mistakes.”
Jaime Harrison has also addressed the tweets saying he rejects the reprehensible comments and has addressed this personally with the staffers involved.
King and Maxwell both appear to still be working for Harrison’s campaign.
