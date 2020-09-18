Police: Georgetown man arrested for committing fraud at work

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police have arrested a man accused of using nearly $140,000 of company funds for his personal use.
John Boyd Graham of Georgetown was arrested on Thursday for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent more than $10,000, the Georgetown Police Department said.
Investigators say Graham used funds from the S&W plant where he worked as a manager between April of 2019 and March of 2020 while he was employed by the company.
Police say Graham turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
