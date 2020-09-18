Over 500 COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 schools in S.C., DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new information on the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina K-12 schools.
As of Sept. 17, there are 352 coronavirus cases among students and 180 among faculty members, giving a total of 532 COVID-19 cases associated with schools.
Compared to the week before, there were 195 student cases and 101 faculty cases.
It’s important to note that these numbers do not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.
The dashboard breaks down the cases by the school district and school.
WMBF News went through each district to see which schools had cases:
Horry County Schools:
- Aynor High: less than 5 faculty cases
- Conway Middle: less than 5 faculty cases
- Myrtle Beach High: less than 5 student cases
- Ocean Drive Elementary: less than 5 faculty cases
- Riverside Elementary: less than 5 student cases
- Socastee Middle: less than 5 faculty cases
- St. James High: less than 5 student cases
Florence School District One:
- Henry L. Sneed Middle: less than 5 student cases
- North Vista Elementary: less than 5 student cases, less than 5 faculty cases
- South Florence High: less than 5 student cases
- West Florence High: less than 5 faculty cases
- Williams Middle: less than five student cases
- Wilson High: less than five faculty cases
Florence School District Two:
- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle: less than 5 student cases
Florence School District Three:
- Ronald E. McNair Junior High: less than 5 faculty cases
Florence School District Five:
- Johnsonville High: less than 5 student cases
Marion School District 10:
- Easterling Primary: less than 5 faculty cases
- Marion High: less than 5 faculty cases
- Marion Intermediate: less than 5 student cases
Dillon School District 4:
- Dillon High: less than 5 student cases
- Dillon Middle: less than 5 student cases
- East Elementary: less than 5 student cases
Marlboro County School District:
- Bennettsville Intermediate: less than 5 faculty cases
- Bennettsville Primary: less than 5 faculty cases
- Marlboro County High: less than 5 student cases
- McColl Elementary/Middle: less than 5 student cases, less than 5 faculty cases
Darlington County School District:
- Darlington County Institute of Technology: less than 5 faculty cases
- Darlington Middle: less than 5 faculty cases
- Rosenwald Elementary/Middle: less than 5 faculty cases
