Over 70 additional Coastal Carolina University students test positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University reported additional COVID-19 cases on campus Friday morning.
From Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, CCU said 79 more students tested positive for COVID-19. In that same timeframe, the school reported three additional staff members tested positive for the virus.
The university now reports 265 cumulative positive cases on campus from June 8 through Sept. 16.
As defined by the university, cumulative positive cases are the “combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.”
According to CCU, as of Sept. 16, 81 students are currently in isolation (2.2% of the residential population), while 150 students are in quarantine (4% of the residential population).
The latest data from the university shows an increase in COVID-19 cases among students, as CCU reported 57 students tested positive for COVID-19 from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.
