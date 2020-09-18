Myrtle Beach Invitational canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Invitational will not be held along the Grand Strand in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the cancellation follows a decision by the NCAA Division I Council to move the start date for men’s basketball from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25, “and the continued concerns about hosting sporting events during the pandemic.”
“ESPN Events continues to evaluate the next steps for their owned and operated events, which includes the Myrtle Beach Invitational, as conferences make decisions on their seasons,” a statement from the MBACC read in part.
An announcement from ESPN Events will be forthcoming on the status of these tournaments, chamber officials said.
“While we are disappointed that the Myrtle Beach Invitational will not be played in Myrtle Beach as planned, we recognize that adjustments are being made for all sporting events this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC president and CEO. “This change is not a reflection of our community, it is simply another unfortunate loss because of ongoing concerns with the virus. We have a strong, positive relationship with ESPN and look forward to welcoming the Invitational back to Myrtle Beach in 2021.”
According to the chamber, the Myrtle Beach Invitational has an estimated annual impact of $2 million. First appearing in 2018, the tournament is played at Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.