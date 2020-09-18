Longs man pleads guilty to two Loris area home burglaries in 2017

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man entered guilty pleas on Friday to his role in two home burglaries that happened in the Loris area in 2017.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 33-year-old Maurice Leney Bellamy pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of kidnapping.
Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years for one of the burglary charges and five years for the second, with both to run consecutively for a total of 15 years, prosecutors announced.
The defendant was sentenced to two years on the kidnapping charge, which will run concurrently to the burglary charge, a press release stated.
