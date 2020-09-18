Friday marks two years since two patients drowned in back of HCSO transport van

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday marks two years since two mental health patients drowned in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van after being swept away in flood waters near Nichols.
Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton passed away after officials say ex-deputy Stephen Flood drove around a flood barrier and into flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence.
Ex-deputy Joshua Bishop was in the van as well and officials said he didn’t do anything to stop Flood from driving into the water.
The ex-deputies have been indicted in the case. Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Both ex-deputies were fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018.
Patrick Lloyd will be speaking with Nicolette Green’s family as they reflect on the two years since the incident. Catch the full story tonight on WMBF News at 11.
