Football fans adjust to new safety restrictions during CCU home opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina Football just kicked off its home opener Friday night against the Fighting Camels of Campbell, with a few added protections in place for guests attending the game.
Due to the COVID-19, CCU Athletic Department is enforcing new safety procedures for fans inside and outside of Brooks Stadium, in an effort to prevent any possible spread of the virus, and keep the football season going this season.
One of the new safety measures is requiring fans to wear a mask at all times unless they are actively consuming food or a beverage.
The stadium seating is organized into socially-distanced pods so people can be six feet apart.
One of the biggest changes for fans is tailgating. The school’s athletic department said it strongly discouraged tailgating at home games and isn’t allowing fans to use grills or tents in the parking lots.
Our news team did see a few people in the parking lots tailgating with the restrictions. Overall, the tailgaters said they’re okay with the new changes, as long as the game is played.
“It’s wonderful," said Porter Medley, CCU alum and retired staff member from the university. "It almost feels normal. I’d come here if I had to wear a full-body mask. We fellow-shipped before we went into the game and that’s what it’s all about, getting to together, which we hadn’t been able to do for the last couple of months. It doesn’t bother me too much, it’s a matter of respect for other people and their loved ones. If this will help, then I’m all for it. ”
“It doesn’t stop me, it’s just another thing in life,” said Austin Ganous, CCU football fan. “If life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If you must wear a mask to enjoy yourself then you must wear a mask.”
Nick and Jennica Moise traveled from Florida to visit their son, a freshman at CCU.
The couple decided to attend the CCU home opener, with the added safety regulations in place.
“It was different, it was definitely different," Nick said. “You’re used to being close to people in these type of crowds. We felt very safe. It didn’t seem like an inconvenience at all.”
“It’s a relief to see the school is taking great precautions to keep the athletes and students safe,” Jennica said. “Us having our son here, it’s really awesome and it feels safe.”
