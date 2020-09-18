FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in eastern Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic.
At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 32.4 West. Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.
