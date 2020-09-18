FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed off the coast of Portugal.
Subtropical Storm Alpha
At 4:30 PM, the center of Subtropical Storm Alpha was located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 9.3 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation. Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend. Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.
Tropical Storm Wilfred
At 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 32.4 West. Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.
Tropical Depression 22
At 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 23.8 North, longitude 93.9 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected through early Saturday. A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday or Saturday night, and this motion will likely continue into early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.
Hurricane Teddy
At 1100 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Teddy was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 56.1 West. Teddy is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days, followed by a turn toward the north by early next week.
On the forecast track, Teddy will be approaching Bermuda late Sunday or Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Teddy is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in strength are expected during the next day or so, and a weakening trend is forecast to begin late this weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 947 mb.
