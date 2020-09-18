FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed

At 4:30 PM, the center of Subtropical Storm Alpha was located near latitude 39.9 North, longitude 9.3 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next day or so before dissipation. Alpha should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend. Alpha is a small storm. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.