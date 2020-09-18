FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather on tap this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Only a few showers stand between us and the weekend!
We’re already seeing a few light stray rain showers Friday morning, and this trend will continue throughout the majority of the day.
A 20% chance of rain is expected for the Grand Strand and a 30% chance is expected further inland across Florence and the Pee Dee.
A major cool down is expected to arrive this weekend with our first real taste of fall as unseasonably cool temperatures settle in thanks to a cold front late this evening. This is going to set us up for daytime highs in the low 70s and overnight lows potentially dipping down into the low 50s.
A few clouds will hang around for our Saturday before sunshine arrives Sunday. Our sunshine and dry weather will continue into much of next week as well, as temperatures only warm into the low 70s.
