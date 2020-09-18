FIRST ALERT: EF-0 tornado confirmed near Timmonsville during Thursdays storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado occurred near Timmonsville during Thursday storms.
Survey crews found damage supportive of an EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds around Timmonsville. The damage was observed between Twin Bridge Road and Twin Churciae Road in the Sardis Community of Florence County.
This was in addition to multiple reports of roadway flooding around the Florence area as upwards of 7″ of rain fell Thursday. Those waters have since receded but some minor river flooding is expected over the next week.
Additional surveys are planned to check for other tornado damage across the area throughout Friday.
