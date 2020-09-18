Documents show popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will fight to keep alcohol license

“For approximately twelve weeks Four Snakes/SBB remained open as a regular concert venue, night club, and/or adult entertainment venue despite being ordered to ‘remain closed to non-employees’ and to ‘not be open for access or use by the public,’” according to the SCDOR documents. “SBB’s flagrant disregard for the law and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Horry County and the State of South Carolina justifies a permanent revocation of its liquor license and beer and wine permit.”