Documents show popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will fight to keep alcohol license

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Murrells Inlet biker bar will fight to keep its alcohol license, according to documents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
WMBF Investigates obtained documents from the SCDOR stating that the agency is seeking to permanently revoke SBB’s Alcohol Beverage Licensing.
It stems from the week of July 13 -19, when the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally took place.
The documents showed that SBB hosted multiple live music events including a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert, and the bar did not limit attendance at the concert which violated Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that classified concert venues and night clubs as non-essential businesses.
The documents went on to state that SBB remained open for several weeks, which disobeyed the governor’s order.
“For approximately twelve weeks Four Snakes/SBB remained open as a regular concert venue, night club, and/or adult entertainment venue despite being ordered to ‘remain closed to non-employees’ and to ‘not be open for access or use by the public,’” according to the SCDOR documents. “SBB’s flagrant disregard for the law and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Horry County and the State of South Carolina justifies a permanent revocation of its liquor license and beer and wine permit.”
SBB can now appeal the decision their case to the Administrative Law Court.
WMBF Investigates obtained a letter from SBB’s attorney to the Administrative Law Court that shows the bar is fighting the alcohol license revocation.
“We are requesting a contested case hearing in the above captioned matter. This office represents the licensee and will be requesting that the court dismiss the charges,” the letter stated.
WMBF Investigates will continue to follow this case to see if the charges against SBB will be dismissed.
