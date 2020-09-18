DHEC announces over 750 new cases, 21 additional deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 766 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 133,310 and those who have died to 3,010, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 36 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,324 and the percent positive was 12.1%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
