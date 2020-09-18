Crews work to retrieve vehicle from pond in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Fire crews were busy getting a car out of a retention pond Friday morning in the Carolina Forest area after it became stuck in the water during Thursday’s severe weather.
Viewer-submitted photos show the crews retrieving the vehicle from a pond near Midway Medical Plaza, which is in the area of Renee Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the vehicle got caught in the pond Thursday night and crews were assisting the towing company with retrieving it.
No injuries were reported, according to Casey.
