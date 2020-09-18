Crews battle multi-alarm fire at Advanced Auto Parts in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large fire broke out at an Advanced Auto Parts shop in North Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.
The blaze prompted a multi-alarm response by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews, officials said.
At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, crews reported all active fire was extinguished.
According to NMBFR, the fire was contained to Advanced Auto Parts and did not damage surrounding buildings.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Advanced Auto Parts in North Myrtle Beach is located along the 800 block of N. Highway 17.
For a time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed as crews worked the scene.
