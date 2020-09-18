Bond hearing set for suspect charged following chase, crash in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set for Friday morning for the man police said led them on a chase that ended in a crash in the Socastee area earlier this week.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old John Paul Hancock, of Goose Creek. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention state he was booked at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of malicious injury to telephone, telegraph or electric utility system; failure to stop for a blue light; and possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the Horry County Public Index, the bond hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday.
Police said around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a person drove away from officers in a stolen vehicle. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that the stolen vehicle was also hauling a forklift during the chase.
The suspect ended up crashing the vehicle into a power pole along Socastee Boulevard near Creon Street and took out some utility lines, according to authorities.
Police said the driver ran off following the crash and was taken into custody about four hours later.
