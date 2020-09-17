Solar energy company announces $20 million investment in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A solar energy company announced plans to establish operations in Florence County on Thursday.
Founded in 2009, NARENCO develops and constructs utility scale and commercial solar installations, according to the governor’s office.
Located along Sardis Highway in Timmonsville, NARENCO’s new operations will produce up to 16 megawatts of alternating current (AC) of renewable solar energy.
For perspective, one megawatt AC of solar energy can power about 200 South Carolina homes, officials said.
The company plans to invest $20 million in the project, according to the governor’s office.
“Investments like this one continue to grow South Carolina’s reputation as a top business destination for industries of all types. We celebrate NARENCO’s decision to invest in Florence County and look forward to their continued success,” said South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
The first phase of projects is expected to be operational by 2021.
