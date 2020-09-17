Severe weather in Darlington leads to retaining wall collapse, flooding

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Sally brought flooding and some damage to Darlington.
According to Lisa Rock with the city of Darlington, a portion of a roof collapsed at 603 N. Main St. No injuries were reported, she added.
A photo from the city also showed a portion of a retaining wall that had collapsed.
Rock said flooding was also reported at South Main and Broad streets, in front of the First Baptist Church, Orange and Wells streets, and Pearl Street in front of the NAPA location.
According to information from the city of Darlington, the fire department’s rain gauge shows the city has received 6.73 inches of rain as of 5 p.m.
