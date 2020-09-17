A rare blue moon will light up the night sky this Halloween

While there’s a good chance October’s blue moon won’t actually appear blue for us Earth dwellers down below, it doesn’t mean it’s completely impossible. According to timeanddate , a moon can appear blue if the atmosphere is filled with dust or smoke particles of a certain size. Therefore, if a massive volcanic eruption occurred, that could give the moon a blueish tone. The 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens in the U.S., the 1983 eruption of Mt. Krakatoa in Indonesia, and the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines have all made the moon look blue.