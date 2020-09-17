N.C. man pleads guilty to second-offense crack cocaine charge in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty this week to his second-offense crack cocaine charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.
According to a press release from the Fifteen Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 28-year-old Nickolas Wayne Smith pleaded guilty Monday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine before Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson, who sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
“Special thanks goes to the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice.” Assistant solicitor Ryan Waller said.
