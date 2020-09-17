Leading Ladies of the Grand Strand: Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is our first ‘Leading Lady of the Grand Strand.'
Bethune, who was elected in 2018, said she never imagined being mayor of Myrtle Beach.
“Never, not at all and I was born and raised in Myrtle Beach and actually the first six years of life were spent very close to here. My family, we had a small hotel on Ocean Boulevard so this area is very dear to me," she said. “It’s where we shopped as a kid, this is where we came to and it’s so exciting to see it come back to life,” Bethune explained.
Bethune has a leadership philosophy that she tells people of all ages.
“I think women have a unique ability to really be more mindful of what is around them, I don’t say that to be critical of men at all, but I call it being a leader with heart," she said.
Bethune explained first that means being humble, which is so important having that humility component being empathetic and approachable and being the type of person that people want to come towards and to be able to talk openly with you.
When asked what advice Bethune would tell other young aspiring people out there who want to become mayor or become a business leader, she said it’s about believing in yourself.
“And you know today with social media and all of the nastiness that is around and people telling lies and twisting things and really the abuse and the bullying that takes place on social media, I think that it drains people and we have to stay positive,” she said. "We have to stay true to ourselves, true to our creator and just to have that belief in ourselves that we can do something and not to let other people tear us down.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.