1 hurt, others rescued after vehicle recovered from floodwaters in Horry County, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured and others were rescued after a vehicle was caught in floodwaters Thursday night in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews received a call at 8:50 p.m. to the area of Cates Bay Highway and Bunyan Lane.
One person was hurt, but officials said their injuries are minor.
HCFR also said four people were recovered from the vehicle and were rescued along with a bystander.
All first responders were also out fo the water and accounted for, according to HCFR.
