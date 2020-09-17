FSD1 launches new parent resource portal

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence One School District launched a new e-learning parent portal on their website to help with children’s learning.
According to information from the district, the portal is filled with resources from four different subjects including math, science, social studies, and English language arts.
The portal was designed as an easy-to-use resource for parents, helping to provide additional support for the lessons students are receiving from their teachers.
According to district officials, the portal will remain active and content will be added even after schools resume instruction on a normal schedule.
