Five Gamecocks on All-SEC Preseason football team

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Alabama placed a league-leading 11 representatives on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, while Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight.
This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Alabama.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on September 26.
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Trey Smith, Tennessee; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama; Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Bobby Brown, Texas A&M; LaBryan Ray, Alabama; Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB
Dylan Moses, Alabama; K.J. Britt, Auburn; Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Derek Stingley, LSU; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina; Deonte Brown, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky; Austin Deculus, LSU*; Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*; Wanya Morris, Tennessee*; Ed Ingram, LSU*
C
Trey Hill, Georgia
WR
George Pickens, Georgia; Terrace Marshall, LSU
QB
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB
Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Derek Stingley, LSU
DEFENSE
DL
Kobie Whiteside, Missouri; Malik Herring, Georgia; Aaron Sterling, South Carolina; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB
Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee; Monty Rice, Georgia; Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*; Nakobe Dean, Georgia*; Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB
Kaiir Elam, Florida; Eric Stokes, Georgia; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*; Marco Wilson, Florida*; Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL
Carson Green, Texas A&M; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Evan Neal, Alabama; Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
Seth Williams, Auburn; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss; Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*; Kadarius Toney, Florida*; Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL
Zachary Carter, Florida; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Kobe Jones, Mississippi State; Glen Logan, LSU
LB
Boogie Watson, Kentucky; Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt; Nolan Smith, Georgia*; Ernest Jones, South Carolina*; Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Bryce Thompson, Tennessee; Yusuf Corker, Kentucky; Christian Tutt, Auburn*; Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Evan McPherson, Florida
P
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS
Christian Tutt, Auburn
