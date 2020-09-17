Five Gamecocks on All-SEC Preseason football team

Five Gamecocks on All-SEC Preseason football team
SEC sets new preseason football practice guidelines (Source: WTVM)
By SEC Staff | September 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 3:13 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Alabama placed a league-leading 11 representatives on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, while Florida, LSU and Texas A&M each had eight.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Ten schools had at least one First-Team All-SEC representative, including a conference-best eight from Alabama.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on September 26.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Trey Smith, Tennessee; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama; Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Bobby Brown, Texas A&M; LaBryan Ray, Alabama; Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB

Dylan Moses, Alabama; K.J. Britt, Auburn; Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Derek Stingley, LSU; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina; Deonte Brown, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky; Austin Deculus, LSU*; Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*; Wanya Morris, Tennessee*; Ed Ingram, LSU*

C

Trey Hill, Georgia

WR

George Pickens, Georgia; Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB

Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri; Malik Herring, Georgia; Aaron Sterling, South Carolina; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB

Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee; Monty Rice, Georgia; Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*; Nakobe Dean, Georgia*; Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB

Kaiir Elam, Florida; Eric Stokes, Georgia; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*; Marco Wilson, Florida*; Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL

Carson Green, Texas A&M; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Evan Neal, Alabama; Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

Seth Williams, Auburn; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss; Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*; Kadarius Toney, Florida*; Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL

Zachary Carter, Florida; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Kobe Jones, Mississippi State; Glen Logan, LSU

LB

Boogie Watson, Kentucky; Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt; Nolan Smith, Georgia*; Ernest Jones, South Carolina*; Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Bryce Thompson, Tennessee; Yusuf Corker, Kentucky; Christian Tutt, Auburn*; Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Evan McPherson, Florida

P

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS

Christian Tutt, Auburn

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.