FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and isolated tornado threat Thursday with Sally’s remnants

Strong to mid-level winds in the atmosphere will still be steady with the remnants of Sally as it moves throughout the Carolinas today. This will result in the atmosphere being favorable for strong to severe storms producing gusty winds and that tornado threat. The most likely time for the strongest storms and a few isolated tornadoes looks to be from 1 PM to 9 PM today. Take that with a grain of salt and just know that we will be here to keep you updated throughout the day. The evening round of storms looks more impressive than anything we will see this morning.