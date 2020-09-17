FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and isolated tornado threat Thursday with Sally’s remnants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The remnants of Sally will pass through the Carolinas Thursday with increasing rain chances, gusty wind and a small chance of an isolated tornado or two.
As you head out the door this morning, showers continue with a few locally heavy downpours. The heaviest rain today will likely arrive from midday and last off and on throughout the evening. Steady rain will lead to totals of 2-4 inches in the Pee Dee. Some of that rain could come down in a short amount of time, leading to minor flooding. As a result, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Pee Dee through Friday.
As you head closer to the beaches, rainfall totals will reach 1 to 3 inches and no major flooding issues are expected. However, it’s important to note that some minor street flooding could develop in some of those heavier downpours today.
A level two severe weather risk is in place across our area today with a few strong storms this afternoon as well. Any storm that does form will have the chance to bring a quick spin-up tornado and some gusty winds associated with Sally. This will not be a widespread severe weather event but a few severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings cannot be ruled out for today. Download the First Alert Weather App and allow those notifications for warnings to the palm of your hand!
Strong to mid-level winds in the atmosphere will still be steady with the remnants of Sally as it moves throughout the Carolinas today. This will result in the atmosphere being favorable for strong to severe storms producing gusty winds and that tornado threat. The most likely time for the strongest storms and a few isolated tornadoes looks to be from 1 PM to 9 PM today. Take that with a grain of salt and just know that we will be here to keep you updated throughout the day. The evening round of storms looks more impressive than anything we will see this morning.
We will hold onto the shower chances as we head throughout the day on Friday but they do look to remain isolated at 30%. Cloud cover will stick around as the cold front pushes through the region.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures only reaching the low-mid 70s during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping well into the 50s in most areas. It will be rather breezy at times as well.
