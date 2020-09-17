FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings issued for the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heavy rain from the remnants of Sally is producing very heavy rain in the Pee Dee.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Northeastern Darlington County, Western Dillon County, Central Florence County, and Marlboro County until 5:30 PM.
At 2:54 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Bennettsville, Quinby, Clio, Mechanicsville, Mars Bluff, Brownsville, Mont Clare, Oak Grove, Bingham, Claussen, Evergreen, Dunbar, Effingham, New Hope, Coward, Olanta and Blenheim. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause dangerous flooding, especially near creeks and streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying flood prone areas. Turn around, don`t drown if you encounter a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep you away.
