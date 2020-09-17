FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood WARNING now in effect for Darlington, Florence Counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain from the remnants of Sally is producing very heavy rain in the Pee Dee.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Darlington County and Northwestern Florence County until 4:15 PM. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flooding will likely develop in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hartsville, Darlington, Timmonsville, Lamar, Swift Creek, Oats, Auburn, Darlington Raceway, Lydia, Floyd, North Hartsville, Dovesville, Kellytown, Cartersville, Clyde, Sardis, Society Hill and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
