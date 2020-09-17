FIRST ALERT: Drying out and a big weekend cooldown

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The remnants of Sally will move away from the area on Friday with drying conditions followed by a big cool down this weekend.
Rainfall totals reached as high as 4 to 6 inches across parts of the Pee Dee as the remnants of Sally moved through. The remnants will continue to pull away from the area through Friday.
Friday will remain mostly cloudy through the day with a risk of lingering mist and drizzle through the mid to late morning. A few peeks of sunshine are possible by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80.
A strong cold front will drop through the area late Friday and usher in a late fall weather pattern for the weekend.
Lingering moisture will keep mostly cloudy skies in place on Saturday as temperatures struggle to reach 70 inland and into the lower 70s at the beach. Winds will be gusty with northeast winds gusting to 30 mph at times.
Skies will be brigher by Sunday with temperatures once again in the lower 70s with a gusty breezy. The cooler weather will linger through the middle of next week with nighttime temperatures well down into the 50s.
