Family of woman who drowned in HCSO transport van to file lawsuit against hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of a woman who drowned in Hurricane Florence floodwaters while in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van are planning to file a lawsuit against the hospital and doctors who released her.
Wendy Newton’s filed a notice of intent to file suit on Thursday against McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital and several others including a doctor and counselor who signed off on having her transported to another hospital in Lancaster.
The documents state that Newton suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was starting to feel anxious in the days leading up to Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
According to the court papers, it was determined that Newton’s condition wasn’t improving and that the doctor ordered her to be placed on involuntary commitment and have her transported to Rebound Behavioral Health where there was a psychiatric bed available.
“Upon information and belief, Defendant Hospital contacted Defendant Randall (Venita C. Randall with Randall Counseling and Therapy Services) who participated in authorizing the transport of Newton despite the obvious perils associated therewith, including increasing flood waters (sic) and road closures throughout the area,” the court documents state.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office was called in to transport Newton and another mental health patient, Nicolette Green on Sept. 18, 2016 who were put in a “small middle compartment of a caged prisoner van,” the filing states.
The court documents show that during the transport, Deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop drove through a flooded road near the Pee Dee River on Highway 76.
“The prisoner van and two innocent women locked inside the inner prisoner cage were trapped, and ultimately their lives were claimed by the flood waters (sic),” the court filings state.
The two former HCSO deputies have been indicted in the drowning deaths of Newton and Green. Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
The court filing states that the family believes they are entitled to judgment against the hospital and other defendants for actual damages and punitive damages that may be assessed by a jury.
