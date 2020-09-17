CCU issues fan guidelines ahead of football home opener vs. Campbell

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of hosting fans for the team’s home opener on Friday, Coastal Carolina University has listed several guidelines for those attending to keep in mind.
The school’s athletic department said tailgating will be strongly discouraged ahead of home games this season, which includes no grills, tents generators or tents in the parking lots.
Fans are also required to wear face masks in the parking lot and inside the stadium. The school said attendees may be asked to leave if they violate the requirement multiple times. Masks will not be required if eating or drinking at the venue.
Other guidelines include hand sanitizer stations installed throughout the stadium, one-way traffic when entering and exiting the stadium and fans seating in two-to-four-seat groups to accommodate social distancing.
Parking lots will also open two hours prior to kickoff and close one hour after the game. Digital ticketing and the use of print-at-home tickets are also encouraged.
CCU students must also claim their free student ticket ahead of gameday, and can enter the stadium through Gate 1.
CLICK HERE for more information.
