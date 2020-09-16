U.S. Open coverage will preempt some WMBF programming

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thursday and Friday’s coverage of the U.S. Open will preempt some of WMBF News' daily programming.
On Thursday, Grand Strand Today will air at 11 a.m., followed by WMBF News at Noon, Legal Access at 12:30 p.m., and Rachel Ray at 1 p.m.
Coverage of the U.S. Open Championship will begin at 2 p.m., on Sept. 17, followed by WMBF News at 5 p.m.
On Friday, Grand Strand Today will air at 11 a.m., followed by WMBF News at Noon, The Drew Barrymore Show at 1 p.m., Rachel Ray at 2 p.m., and another episode of The Drew Barrymore Show at 3 p.m.
Coverage of the U.S. Open Championship will begin at 4 p.m., on Sept. 18, followed by WMBF News at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.