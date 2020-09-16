Tickets for CCU’s home football opener on sale

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' home football opener this Friday.
CCU will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels on Sept. 18, with kickoff set to start at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live from Brooks Stadium in Conway on ESPN3.
Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accelerateSC, the NCAA and the Sun Belt Conference, attendance cannot exceed 5,000 people.
CCU opened its season with a 38-23 win on the road against Kansas on Sept. 12.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.