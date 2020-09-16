‘Splinter City’ soon to be home to new 25-acre disc golf course

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The historic “Splinter City” site near the Myrtle Beach airport will soon have a new purpose, as Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach have teamed up to convert it into a disc golf course.
The Splinter City Disc Golf Course gets its name from the series of wooden houses that used to be on the site as part of the U.S. Army Air Field, which was known as “Splinter City”. While the houses are long gone and the lot has been vacant for years, the disc golf course will bear the name as a sort of tribute to the area’s history.
The course, located near The Market Common across from Warbird Park, will feature 18 holes as well as a practice hole. It will also be free and open to the public, but disc golfers have to bring discs themselves.
The City of Myrtle Beach hopes the new course fills a growing niche.
“Based on the feedback, based on the requests we’ve seen over the past couple of years for more disc golf, there are a lot of people who like to play that. It is a golfing community, who knew that disc golf fit into that category too,” said City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea.
The city paid for the baskets as well as some of the signage, while Horry County has been preparing 25 acres for the course.
It’s currently set to open in October.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.