Smash things for fun at Aggression Session

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you need to blow off some steam, Aggression Session is the place for you!
They are brand new and located in North Myrtle Beach. They offer a bunch of different ways to have some fun and let out any anger you may have.
There is a room to throw things at the wall, and they have glass, plates, wine bottles and more for you to break. They also have a room where you can smash electronics like radios and speakers. Another fun room is the paint room, which is great for kids.
Something people really enjoy doing at Aggression Session is beating on a car for fun. They have one in the back where you can beat it up for 20 minutes to an hour. It is a great workout and people can usually only handle 20 minutes.
This is a great place to do team building!
