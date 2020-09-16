SCDHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Florence County, no known exposures

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bat found in Florence County has tested positive for rabies, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday.
Officials say the bat was found near Malloy Street and E. Maxwell Street.
The bat was submitted for laboratory testing on Sept. 11 and was confirmed to have rabies three days later, according to SCDHEC.
No exposures have been reported.
“It is extremely important to the health of your pet, your family, and you that pet vaccinations are kept up to date. Unvaccinated pets that are exposed to the rabies virus must be quarantined or euthanized for testing,” said David Vaughan, director of SCDHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.
The bat is the second animal in Florence County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 121 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
If you believe your pet has been exposed to rabies, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at (843) 661-4825 during normal business hours.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.